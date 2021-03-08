Editor:
Yes, fight like hell has many meanings, context is very important. In a team context in a sports arena, it means do your most don't give up.
Now let us put it in the context of January 6, 2021, on the Ellipse in front of the White House. To a crowd that had been lied to about the result of the Presidential election for months. Lies about the election that angered his base. Its meaning is entirely different. Here are a few of the statements that he used to enrage and incite a crowd of his followers.
“We didn’t lose.”
"Our country has had enough. We will not take it anymore and that's what this is all about. And to use a favorite term that all of you people really came up with: We will stop the steal."
“If Mike Pence does the right thing, we win the election."
"We fight like hell. And if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore..."
“And you have to get your people to fight.”
Then he told them to “So we're going to, we're going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue. I love Pennsylvania Avenue. And we're going to the Capitol.”
I believe that this speech, after months of lies about the election, caused hundreds, if not thousands, of President Trump's angry, inflamed followers to storm the Capitol.
They did this to stop Congress from performing its Constitutional duty to certify the election results.
Richard Schwager
Punta Gorda
