Editor:
If you want to know about Joe Biden and the Democratic Party’s positions, ask a Democrat.
Biden proposed changing the tax law to bring in about $4 trillion over 10 years; that would affect those who earn $400,000 a year. Do you earn that much?
Biden pledged to bring manufacturing back to the U.S. creating 5 million jobs. Biden does not support getting rid of fossil fuels but fossil fuel subsidies and does not support ending hydraulic fracturing but banning new permits.
No, Biden will not give undocumented immigrants taxpayer funded lawyers. Biden does support sanctuary cities which improve public safety by removing disincentives for undocumented immigrants to work with city officials. If someone is assaulted, residents work with the police to solve the crime and not fear the police will turn them over to immigration officers. But he will not eliminate borders and won’t remove the wall that Trump built.
Biden does not support closing charter schools but opposes using federal money for those schools.
Biden has never indicated any support for late-term abortions and the party does not hold such a position.
Biden wants law enforcement reforms and shifting some responsibility to unarmed social workers. He does not want to defund the police. Biden does not want to defund the police. He does not want to defund the police.
Trump is running against a fictional character. Want to know more about Biden’s platform? Ask a Democrat.
Janet Elias
Port Charlotte
