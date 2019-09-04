Editor:
Most of us care about the survival of our children and grandchildren. They face a threat from the climate.
The City of Punta Gorda wants to be a green city. Many in Punta Gorda now own all-electric vehicles.
To encourage electric vehicles and discourage gas/diesel greenhouse gas-belching vehicles the city should have electric vehicle-only parking spaces, just like with handicap spots. Eventually, this could lead to a ban on the parking of any greenhouse gas-belching vehicle within the city without the owner buying a $500 per year permit to park in an electric vehicle spot. The revenue would help the city offset the cost of sea-level rise and reduce the health cost impact on our children from breathing in toxic exhaust gases.
Many caring parents worldwide have voted for governments that will ban the sale of all new greenhouse gas-belching vehicles by 2025. This alerts the buying public to the very heavy depreciation any new greenhouse gas belching vehicle will suffer in the coming years.
Today's new gas/diesel sale will in a very few years become a valueless clunker trade in for a future electric vehicle.
Douglas Kennedy
Punta Gorda
