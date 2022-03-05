In a Sunday (2/20/22) opinion piece, Tom Purcell wants his FICA contributions back from the Social Security Administration. The 15.3 % FICA tax usually breaks down as 6.2% from the employee, 6.2% from the employer, and for Medicare, 1.45% from the employee and 1.45% from the employer. Since he identifies himself as self-employed, he cites the full 15.3% as his contribution. That is not the case for most employed Americans. In this case, would the employer get his half back with the employee losing that part of the bene?
He cites his financial advisor saying he could have $1.5 million socked away if allowed to invest on his own, although he admits he probably would have “blown most of it.” Given that, and that his contributions were incremental, and if the investments were good, and if he had liquidity along the way to weather the ups and downs of the market, the $1.5 million might be wishful.
Using Purcell’s Social Security monthly payment number of $3,370 if retiring at age 70, assuming he could realistically live another 20 years or more (he looks robust and healthy in his picture) – my calculations are $3,370 x 12 months x 20 years = $808,800. Quite a bit more than the $250,000 he has contributed, to say nothing of Medicare payments on his behalf.
So, what do you say SSA? As a fellow taxpayer, I say pay him off and get him off the rolls. We will be way ahead.
