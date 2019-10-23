Editor:
Health care is becoming a hot topic, what it costs, how to pay for it. Looking at it the whole problem, we know nearly everyone wants it. Do pay it through premiums or taxes?
Some of us have Medicare/ Medicare Advantage plans and we are very satisfied. Employers provide it for others. But many others have to buy their own or don't have it. They use emergency rooms. Some lose everything due to health care costs. Some become homeless.
Right now a goodly portion of the cost of coverage goes to private insurance companies. They have to make a profit, pay shareholders, and pay huge executive salaries. None of this money provides health care. So, what if those funds could be transferred to an agency where most of it goes for health care? Paying for it could get a jump start. And all would have insurance. We'd save on emergency care and lives would be saved.
Medical costs are also mostly ignored now. Prices of urgently needed drugs are way out of line. CBS addressed the problem it in a series about the chaos, showing how a CT scan or X-ray costs hundreds of dollars from one provider and thousands at another. Sometimes people pay dearly going out of network in emergencies. It seems to be a big crap shoot. Looking at it this way, whether we pay through insurance, where a lot of money goes for profit, or through taxes (single payer), we need it. Which is the most efficient and least costly?
Dorothy Gaylord
Punta Gorda
