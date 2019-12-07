Editor:
Hey you. Yeah you, the one whose family needed help when you were in your senior year of high school and you decided to get a job to help out instead of going to college. So, you learned a trade and you make a decent living for your wife and kids.
You hear the ads on TV that college grads will make $650K more than high school grads in their lifetime but, oh well, it wasn't in the cards for you. Now you hear that it is being proposed that these grads are saddled with college debt and these debts should be forgiven. Using your tax dollars to pay the debt. How does that make you feel pumpkin?
All warm and fuzzy inside. You went to work learned a trade and now your tax dollars might be used to pay off college loans for people who went to school,went on spring breaks and will make a lot more money than you. Sounds fair doesn't it?
Arthur Jozwiak
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.