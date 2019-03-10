Editor:
I would like to thank Port Charlotte High School for putting on the play "Aida" in February. It was fantastic!
I have a grandchild who was in it, but I want to say it took everyone there to make it so great. All the actors, dancers, singers, behind-the-scenes people, director, stage manager, teacher, seamstress and many volunteers who worked hard and helped for many hours.
The artwork was fantastic. Thanks also for the design and printing of the program. The pit of music people was fabulous.
I know I missed someone and if I did I am sorry, but all I can say is, I know everyone worked so hard and many hours making this performance so wonderful.
Linda Campos
(Libby Myers' grandma)
Port Charlotte
