Editor:
Kudos to the Port Charlotte High School Model United Nations student debaters on immigration which was held at FSWU auditorium.
Hearing the skilled pro and cons of current immigration policies by these students has left me convinced that that Port Charlotte school system has excellent teachers and students. Bob Johnson, the students' mentor, has done an excellent job. Too often, teachers and students are maligned. I am proud of our school system.
Tony Battista
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.