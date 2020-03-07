Editor:

Kudos to the Port Charlotte High School Model United Nations student debaters on immigration which was held at FSWU auditorium.

Hearing the skilled pro and cons of current immigration policies by these students has left me convinced that that Port Charlotte school system has excellent teachers and students. Bob Johnson, the students' mentor, has done an excellent job. Too often, teachers and students are maligned. I am proud of our school system.

Tony Battista

Port Charlotte

