Editor:
Sadly, another local business, Peace River Distributing, has been sold to an out-of-county buyer, but such is the business world today.
PRD has been a supporter of the Kiwanis Club of Punta Gorda for many years and has been of great assistance to us in our fundraising projects to provide for the needs of Charlotte County children and youth. Especially Claudia Bruce, PRD sales manager.
Claudia was particularly helpful during Kiwanis fund raising at the Mr. Swindles Traveling Peculiarium events the past few years. Hopefully, Claudia will continue with Suncoast Beverage Sales and Punta Gorda Kiwanis looks forward to a continued relationship with Suncoast.
Ray Anderson
Vice President
Punta Gorda Kiwanis
