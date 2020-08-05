Editor:
July 29, the Daily Sun ran the front page article titled "Barr defends aggressive response to protests." The first sentence of the article states Barr "testified for the first time before the House Judiciary Committee, pushing back against angry, skeptical Democrats who said President Donald Trump's administration is unconstitutionally suppressing dissent."
If all the protests and dissent were peaceable, then I agree with the basis of the article; if the actions are violent they are criminal and should not be tolerated from anyone. A portion of the First Amendment to the United States Constitution establishes "the right of the people peaceable to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances." A key word is "peaceably."
If the American people and especially our elected leaders cannot distinguish peaceful protests and criminal actions, then we all lose.
Rick Rogoski
Rotonda West
