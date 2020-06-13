Editor:
"We're her to start a Revolution" does not portray a peaceful protest! Your headline article only showed the placards that didn't express hate and anger.
I would say this is typical of any newspaper in this country. Never the true story, but the falsification of truth. "All Lives Matter" and that should be the outcry of these protests. How many whites and blacks have died, lost their businesses and been looted because of civil unrest?
Yes some issues need addressing but also we need behavioral changes in this country. Law enforcement officers are men and women who put their lives on the line each day to protect our communities. With everything in life, you have 15 to 20 percent who are responsible for the corruption in our neighborhoods. The veterans at the wall were not there to counter their protest. We fought for constitutional rights and believe in civil protests.
Our main objective was the protection of our memorial of our brothers and sisters black, white, yellow and red who are on the wall of 59,000 heroes. I applaud the Punta Police Department and the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office on a great job keeping all in check. Civil protesting without hate, anger and crimes will accomplish significantly more than the route that most cities have taken. All of us want change but peaceful change. It is not about an agenda, it is about people lives.
Dennis McGreevy
Punta Gorda
