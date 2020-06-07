Editor:
I am a strong supporter of the 1st Amendment's guaranteed right for peaceable assembly. That right separates our great country from other forms of government around the world. After the killing of a black man by the police in Minnesota I'm not surprised by all the protests breaking out across our country. It not then, when.
Not just the black community but all Americans should have been shaken and disgusted by that horrible event. Hopefully the judicial system will deal with those other officers that abetted this crime.
But I'm really irked when the news media lumps and labels the rioters and looters in with the peaceful protesters. They should be called what they really are, thugs, criminals and arsonists. It seems these people, white and black wait for these events to happen. Then they rear their ugly heads, causing chaos and fear everywhere they strike. And they do nothing to improve the situation or further the cause of the needed changes that must be taken across our land. I recognize they are in the minority of those real protesters that have taken to the streets. And I fully support the majority that cry out for change.
Only peaceful protests, consistent involvement in local matters and their participate in the political process will help bring about the needed changes. Minorities must realize the tremendous political power they weld if united. Their leaders should be in the forefront in denouncing those that would divide and tear apart our country.
Bob Mohrbacher
Port Charlotte
