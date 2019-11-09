Editor:
Every president since Ronald Reagan has faced some type of impeachment resolution from their opposing party.
President Trump is no exception. From the day he was elected there was an online petition, Democratic Representatives proposed, and newformed PACs financed an ongoing impeachment quest against him.
Nothing came of it until the 116th United States Congress came to office in 2018. The Democratic party gained control of the House of Representatives. This august body of individuals, out of desperation in Congress, now had the power to forge forward with their Star Chamber approach to impeaching the President.
The Star Chamber was shrouded in secrecy, not transparent, and usually resulted in harsh judgments.
If history is a good judge, you should expect nothing good from Nancy Pelosi and her court.
What will be their charges against him? Select from the following: Disrespecting them, not cooperating
with them, collusion, conduct unbecoming a President, quid-pro-quo, emoluments, or maybe obstruction.
In today’s divisive political environment impeachment will be decided on superior numbers in the House.
It should not be based on numbers but on evidence of facts, not on allegations. Voting on party lines will not accomplish the removal of President Trump from office.
The balance between parties in the House and Senate make any conviction unlikely. The real recourse to remove him from office is the ballot box. That is the democratic way. What will the end game be for the Democratic party be when President Trump win his re-election?
Lloyd Stilson
Port Charlotte
