Editor:
Nancy Pelosi and her cohorts (Brennan, Clapper, Schiff, Comey etc.) claimed for years that President Trump was an illegitimate president because he colluded with Russia and he benefited from a Russian hack of the DNC server.
They and the main stream media built this false narrative, promised they had evidence to prove the charges, set up Michael Flynn and lied to the FISA court to ignite the exhaustive Mueller investigation all to deceive voters in the run up to the 2018 mid-terms. It worked, they flipped the House to Democrat, Pelosi took the gavel, halted the winning Trump agenda and pushed his bogus impeachment.
What have we learned documents released just this month? First, Clapper, Brennan and the entire Obama intelligence team testified under oath that no evidence of collusion existed yet they lied day and night to the cable networks to the contrary. Second, Adam Schiff had seen all this testimony, hid it, and lied constantly that he had compelling evidence of the president's guilt.
Third, the DNC refused to surrender their hacked server to the FBI instead hiring cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike to determine the hack source. Now we learn the its CEO testified he doubts Russia was ever involved and that it was more likely an inside leak rather than a hack.
Finally, Brennan suppressed credible intelligence that Russia actually preferred Hillary all along, as she was perceived more flexible and predictable. Nancy Pelosi won the House on a foundation of lies; she is an illegitimate speaker.
Rob Pariseau
Englewood Beach
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.