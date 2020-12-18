Editor:
While Sawlwell does bang bang with Fang Fang, America suffers.
While Pelosi protects Sawlwell and admits that she's now ready to compromise on a Covid bill "because we now have a new president" - the country suffers as small business owners across the country are forced out of business and lose their life's work.
If this is the type of governance we can expect over the coming four years with Biden, Harris, Pelosi and Schumer in charge, God help us and perhaps we should pray for Devine Intervention.
God Bless America - the country I love.
Joe Gregory
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.