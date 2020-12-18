Editor:

While Sawlwell does bang bang with Fang Fang, America suffers.

While Pelosi protects Sawlwell and admits that she's now ready to compromise on a Covid bill "because we now have a new president" - the country suffers as small business owners across the country are forced out of business and lose their life's work.

If this is the type of governance we can expect over the coming four years with Biden, Harris, Pelosi and Schumer in charge, God help us and perhaps we should pray for Devine Intervention.

God Bless America - the country I love.

Joe Gregory

Port Charlotte


