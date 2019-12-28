Editor:
Nancy Pelosi has overstepped her place in our government. Who does she think she is to be refusing to send the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate for trial? She did her job, she got the votes to impeach, now it is time to let the Senate do its job.
If she didn't think the Senate would do the job it is tasked to do, then perhaps she should not have agreed to start the process on such weak charges. Regardless of what has transpired and why, the process must most forward to a conclusion.
Malcolm Williams
Englewood
