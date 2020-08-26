Editor:

The opinion written on Pelosi struck a nerve. Nancy Pelosi’s nonsense and antics are absurd. Her offensive behavior and lack of respect to our President should be against the law.

Pelosi and her minions have aggressively attacked not only our President, but his staff and his family. She is a disgrace to our country, and she should be expelled from Congress. Her various ways to gain power are bordering on criminal. Since, she is third in line to the presidency, God forbid anything should happen to President Trump and Vice President Pence.

Toni Waltz

Port Charlotte

