Nancy Pelosi jumped on her broom stick and flew back to Washington D.C. from her mansion in California to put her spin on the $2.2 trillion relief bill with all her radical special interest programs. This delayed the passage of the bill by several days costing American lives and additional economic harm to the country.

It’s obvious by these actions, that Nancy Pelosi cares more about her personal agenda and thirst for power than the welfare of the American people.

Her resignation would be in the best interest of the United States of America.

Life without Nancy Pelosi would be so less stressful and more pleasant. So, Nancy, it’s time for you to jump back on your broom stick and follow the yellow brick road back to California for a permanent stay.

Skip McTighe

Punta Gorda

