In today’s technological world, it is so easy for trolls (read foreign governments and extremists) to alter images, audio and video to represent the messages they want to spread on social and mainstream media. Their goal — to undermine our elections and our republic.
This was the case with a June 22, 2017, video of Nancy Pelosi recently referenced in a letter to the editor. A quick check of FactCheck.org, TruthorFiction.com and Snopes.com showed the aforementioned trolls had spread only 40 seconds of the original 8-minute video resulting in the 40-second part being completely out of context.
All three fact checking sites agreed. In today’s political climate, it is not only important we use references to back up our opinions, but also validate the references we use. Thank you. Here is the link to the FactCheck.org article: https://www.factcheck.org/2018/10/taking-pelosi-out-of-context/
Lee Hall
Englewood
