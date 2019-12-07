Editor:
The June 22, 2017 video clip of Nancy Pelosi mentioned previously was 40 seconds taken out of context of an 8-minute video.
Nancy Pelosi was explaining a political tactic called a "wrap up smear" that she expected the Republicans to use against her in 2018.
Cate Peterson
Punta Gorda
