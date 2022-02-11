Editor:

After years of dutiful allegiance to former President Trump, Mike Pence has broken ranks.

Trump has accused Pence of being disloyal because he followed the U.S. Constitution and refused to overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential election.

“President Trump is wrong,” Pence said at a recent Federalist Society speech. “I had no right to overturn the election. The presidency belongs to the American people and the American people alone."

Thank you, Mike Pence for your courage in speaking the truth.

Given how many Republicans, including Florida elected officials, have embraced the “big lie” about the 2020 election, it is refreshing to have Pence speak out. We hope others will follow his lead.

Vicki Welsch

Punta Gorda

