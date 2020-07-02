Editor:
I am including a photo of Charlotte Ranchettes are maintained. This is a picture of my truck pulling a steel beam homemade drag. We property owners here share the burden of our road maintenance. This is not provided by the general fund of the county tax dollars or the proposed renewal of the one cent sales tax.
The one cent sales tax does not benefit us at all. In an article a few days ago, there is a new project planned for the property across the street from the Sunseeker resort. The county paid well over $4 million for this parcel using money from the one cent sales tax. The proposed developers are slated to pay $2 million-plus for this same parcel. This deal is proof that Charlotte County government is a poor manager of the peoples’ trust and more evidence that the one cent sales tax renewal should be voted down.
I now can see why the county commissioners want the penny tax since three of them have businesses in Port Charlotte/Englewood area. It would be for their benefit if the tax passed. Ninety percent of the monies since the tax inception have gone to benefit Port Charlotte.
I texted the CCSO to ask how much of the sheriff budget goes solely for the police protection of Port Charlotte. No reply. Port Charlotte also has about six MSBU areas. Who funds them? The people?
I think the name of the Ranchettes should be changed to Swampettes. No light at the end of the tunnel.
Vote no.
Lee Starcher
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.