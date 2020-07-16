Editor:
I grow so weary of people who do not wish to see or acknowledge the insanity that is happening every day right in front of their eyes. And to folks who are supposedly educated: Go ahead, keep denying that we are going downhill as a country. When you repeat the alt-right false propaganda, it only makes you look ridiculous. When you repeat our “leader’s” lies and falsehoods, you’re only accelerating the decline.
Wrong is wrong.
This should not be a political Democrat vs Republican battle, however, the Republican Party is increasingly on the wrong side of history. This is not a mere difference of opinion. It is not “my opinion is fact,” when it isn’t, or, “We will just have to agree to disagree.” Nope, I’ll never compromise with falsehoods.
Wrong is wrong.
Why do you degrade others or deny there is hatred and inequality? Why do you scorn those who are not like you? This is exactly the fear, hatred, and confusion delusional authoritarian leaders love to sow among the people. Because your experience does not include blatant discrimination doesn’t mean that it doesn’t exist.
Wrong is wrong.
If your language/actions are wrong, immoral, and hateful, then they are against everything our country stands for. If you claim to belong to any religious community, your comments/actions are offensive to God and the heavens. “Love one another as I have loved you.”
Acknowledge what’s wrong.
Call it out no matter who says or does it. Correct it. End of story.
Cindy Scarufffi-Klispie
Punta Gorda
