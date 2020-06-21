Editor:
I wrote this in October 2018 and the situation has worsened.
“Some of the letters to the editor in this paper cause me to wonder about the direction we our moving as a country. Hateful attitudes and words towards those who think or believe differently from ourselves are really unacceptable in a civilized society…
"Words matter. Words matter because the more you hear them and repeat them, the more you assimilate the attitudes they describe. Demonizing, dehumanizing, and vilifying others is unacceptable.”
And now, this is my observation:
I cannot have a respectful conversation with you when you support the current administration and parrot the insults, lies, half-truths, and hateful comments that are coming out several times daily from the president’s Twitter account and FOX news. Even the blatantly obvious transgressions are lost to you because of false media persuasion and the incessant inappropriate tweets. Open your eyes, ears, and minds to the multiple respectable sources for gleaning your information. Do your homework.
Why do you stick with a party affiliation/line when it is apparent that the liar-in-chief has hijacked the entire Republican party for his self-serving interests? He is making a mockery of our Democracy. Be upset about that rather than complaining about wearing a face mask or having to stay at home.
Wake up! Do not defend the indefensible. Speak up! Call out the deplorable actions. Listen up! We are not “great,” we are now the pitied laughing stock of the world.
Cindy Scaruffi-Klispie
Punta Gorda
