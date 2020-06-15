Editor:

I went grocery shopping today and noticed that almost no one (except for the workers) was wearing a mask. Is this because the non-maskers are following the lead of our "president?" Or is it because people think it is OK to go back to the "old normal?" now that the country is re-opening.

What part of "people are advised to continue to observe proper social distancing and continue to wear masks when in public" do you not understand? What are you going to do if you get the virus? Take our "president's" miracle drug Hydroxychloroquine? Remember our "president" acts like he knows more than the CDC and the doctors do. Or inject Lysol and ingest bleach? You may not die from the virus if you catch it but Grandma and Grandpa probably will.

Robert Nezelek

North Port

