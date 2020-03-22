Editor:
We are in a National Health Emergency in America and the most important piece of advice is: “social distancing.” Why then, did Punta Gorda permit an event last night with thousands of people in attendance?
Despite that it was to benefit the veterans, how could such an event be permitted now? Are we not taking this seriously here? Almost absent testing means the number of possibly infected people is a significant unknown. Why then take such a risk?
Any event can be re-planned. Last night was a glaring example of a dangerous decision, absent clear thought and consideration, and an example of hazardous complacency. Also noted were the crowds at local bars and smaller venues. It is obvious people are not taking this seriously, and that will do nothing more than help spread this throughout our area, effectively and efficiently.
There are confirmed cases in Lee and Charlotte counties. Close enough people? One person infects 100, infects 1,000 - infects 10,000 and so on. When do we start making smart decision as a community? After it’s too late?
Keith Hilgenfeldt
Punta Gorda
