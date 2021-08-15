The problem we have today is that most people believe what they want to believe instead of doing research to find the true answers. Part of this problem stems from the fact that most people do not know how to check the fact ! Or, they don't want to, for fear that they will find out their opinions are in fact, wrong!
Take global warming! For decades, scientists have been warning the world that due to high concentrations of carbon dioxide, the earth is warming. The ice in the Arctic and Antarctic is melting. The oceans are rising. Remember when the ozone layer was depleting due to high concentrations of hydrofluorocarbons? Because actions were taken to reduce these pollutants, the ozone layer has replenished itself. Same with auto emissions . As soon as catalytic converters were put in auto emission systems, the air got cleaner.
Science is our guiding light here on earth. Scientists and doctors urge us to get vaccinated to defeat the Covid pandemic. Remember the smallpox vaccine? Smallpox is gone from the earth. Our children didn't have to be vaccinated for it. Now Florida's governor says no mandates.
It's wrong to politicize this pandemic. Writers say the U.S. border is open to thieves, drug pushers and murderers. The border is closed to any non-citizen of the U.S. Fact check, don't watch Fox News, and contrary to what DeSantis has said,immigrants are not responsible for the surge of Delta Covid, the unvaccinated are!
A person wrote that masks are like strainers. N95 masks protect against viruses period.
