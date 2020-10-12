Editor:
In America today one of the most difficult things to find is the truth, and without it there is no anchor for our country. Today, America is adrift in a sea of lies and contradictions. As humans we need to trust each other. No relationship has ever survived without the anchor of trust. Over the last 4 years we have seen that trust eroded in our government, news services, church leaders and politicians.
Unfortunately the people who are speaking the truth are drowned out by all of this lying. It is true that a lie travels around the world before the truth ever gets out. In times of national crisis it is critical that the truth be the anchor to our decisions. Do we question a compass or GPS when we are lost ? Do we question what we see with our own eyes ?
Look at all those people who have blindly followed a leader who sold them a lie only to pay the price with their liberty and their lives. People like Hitler, Pol Pot, Jim Jones, David Koresh and many other leaders who told their followers that only they knew the truth. God has given humans the ability to think and make decisions on facts and logic, but humans throughout history have also shown their ability to follow leaders blindly. Unfortunately those leaders have one major flaw. They are all liars with no moral compass except their own.
The medical experts will set us free from this virus, not politicians.
George Baillie
North Port
