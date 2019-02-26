Editor:
Many seniors visiting Florida do not realize that that there is a law here that allows an ill, frail person to be transported to an unfamiliar place and be held there indefinitely against their will and the will of their family. But it appears that the Baker Act in Florida mandates this.
Yesterday morning I drove my husband to the VA clinic in Cape Coral because he was confused and feeling bad. He told the doctors there that he had no intention of hurting himself or others. They sent him by ambulance to the hospital in Punta Gorda at 10 a.m. (They wouldn’t let me drive him.)
There, they discovered he had a urinary tract infection. This is something that often makes an elderly person act strangely. But they wouldn’t let him leave. Apparently, the VA doctor “Bakerized” him. They confined him in the emergency room until 11 p.m., when they took him by ambulance to a hospital in Fort Myers.
I called there the next morning, and they had no idea when he would be released. He was able to phone me crying and begging to come home, but there was nothing I could do.
This is cruel and unusual punishment for a confused elderly person. Even criminals are treated better than this.
Beware when you take a love one to the clinic. This could happen to you too
Nancy Hull
Fredericksburg, Va.
