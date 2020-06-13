Editor:
www.census.gov/popclock use to say that somebody dies in this country every 11 seconds, now it has slowed down to one every 12 seconds. Not as many road deaths, perhaps.
Run the numbers out — that is 5 per minute, 300 per hour, 7,200 per day, 50,400 per week, 2,622,099 per year. Do we have any concerns about the other causes of death? Heart, cancer, stroke are the three biggest medical reasons. Drug deaths are increasing. Vehicular and firearms are pretty stable. PTSD from our service people causing suicides. What are we doing about all of the other reasons?
As the figures above play out, in two weeks (100,800), that’s about how many have died from the Covid-19 situation, so far. There is going to be a resurgence of infections and deaths as we “move forward.” People are going stir crazy. Businesses are going bankrupt. Employees were already losing their jobs to automation, robotization and artificial intelligence, which are going to replace many, if not most, of them, including drivers of 18-wheelers. How many retail operations are already using self-checkouts? How will this society survive?
Tom Pritchard
Rotonda West
