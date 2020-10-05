Editor:
The problems we are experiencing will not work themselves out. The President has allowed thousands to die of the coronavirus because of mismanagement, incompetence, indifference, and contempt for science all of which are grounds for impeachment.
That’s not going to happen because we live at a time in our country where remaining in power at whatever cost is all that matters to those now in office.
We know from reporter Bob Woodward’s tapes of the President that Trump deliberately downplayed and lied about Covid-19 which should result in his removal from office. He has blood on his hands and should not be given a chance for another four years.
It’s up to all of us to save the country.
No one deserves to die; no one deserves to be sick. Make a plan to vote in-person or at home. You have the power to vote out a man who wants to win an election so badly, he has sacrificed the lives of thousands of people and continues to put lives at risk by holding jampacked rallies.
We deserve a president who cares about us. Please vote for Joe Biden.
Nancy Haines
Punta Gorda
