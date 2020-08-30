Editor:
I've seen an extremely informative pamphlet ("They were White and they were Slaves") from research done from historical books and records of the first slaves in the American colonies. They were Whites. Mostly poor women and children who were kidnapped from London, England, Ireland and Scotland.
In the 17th century, there were very few Black slaves and they were treated way better than the poor White trash, as they were an expensive investment.
Those were cruel times and the rich aristocracy ran things in Britain and the New World with a ridged and violent hand. It is somewhat amazing that even in these times, as in those days, people lament the slavery of the Black race but turn a blind eye as to how White slaves were treated. Even some of the Quakers who cried for the Blacks had no problem owning White slaves and mistreating same.
I urge you to obtain this historical rendering of what a lot of our White ancestors went through at the hands of their own people and other races that owned White slave in the 17th, 18th and even in the 19th century!
Steven C. Churchill
Englewood
