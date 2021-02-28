Editor:
I have never written a letter to the editor before, but I am so angry about the unfair distribution of this Covid vaccine in Florida that I just have to blow off some steam. I cannot speak for other states as I only have my own experience with this state. I am pretty sure the same situations exist there as well.
From Governor Ron DeSantis (example Kings Gate special delivery) down through all the elected officials (example Marco Island) to even the local police departments. They are all trying to "jump the line" of seniors over 65 years of age, which includes me. We are patiently following all the rules and logging into websites, sitting for hours at the computer and trying to get an appointment for weeks now all to no avail.
My personal example of what is going on is that my neighbors who are over 65 years informed me that their son who is employed by the North Port Police department got an appointment for them and next week they go for their second shot. What makes them so privileged? Why are they allowed to jump the line because their son is a policeman? Have all the police departments done this - ensure all their family members over 65 years of age are vaccinated ahead of everyone else and personally have their appointments arranged?
Our elected officials are acting like people who live in a third world country. This kind of behavior exists there. Our elected officials are not people we can be proud of.
Zelda Smith
Port Charlotte
