Editor:
They've learned a new word, “therapeutics” and, like a small child, repeatedly use it.
Here is Mark Meadows' Sunday interview with Jake Tapper.
“We are not going to control the pandemic. We are going to control the fact that we get vaccines, therapeutics, and other mitigation areas.” Again, that word.
britannica.com defines therapeutics as the treatment and care of a patient for the purpose of preventing and combating disease or alleviating pain or injury. Remdesivir, convalescent plasma and the Regeneron antibody cocktail are referred to as therapeutics.
Unfortunately, these are hospital based therapuetics. Remdesivir, convalescent plasma and the Regeneron antibody cocktail are intravenous infusions. So you have to be hospital grade sick to receive these medications.
Hopefully, a vaccine will be developed and safely advanced through Phase 3 clinical trials. This is a labor intensive process requiring thorough testing and trials before public distribution.
“What we need to do is make sure that we have the proper mitigation factors, whether it’s therapies or vaccines or treatments, to make sure that people don’t die from this,” Mark Meadows added.
Mr. Meadows, people are already dying and will continue to do so because the triangular mitigation approach has not been adopted, embraced or broadly enforced.
Wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands. This is readily available, accessible and affordable yet many of our political leaders cannot or will not deliver and mirror this message.
Andrea Marino
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.