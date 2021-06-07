Editor:

The efforts to change a law voted on fairly and legally by the citizens is beyond disturbing. It is insulting, to say the least, to the intelligence of citizens who most certainly do understand what they voted for.

The arrogance of these people, who were elected to serve the will of the voters, has once again risen as they attempt to undermine the rule of law. We do not need such self-serving people in government.

Nancy S. Ceci

North Port

