Editor:
The efforts to change a law voted on fairly and legally by the citizens is beyond disturbing. It is insulting, to say the least, to the intelligence of citizens who most certainly do understand what they voted for.
The arrogance of these people, who were elected to serve the will of the voters, has once again risen as they attempt to undermine the rule of law. We do not need such self-serving people in government.
Nancy S. Ceci
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.