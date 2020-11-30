Editor:
I learned in fourth grade how to us a pronoun. It is so irritating that educated and uneducated people do not know how to use a pronoun. Pronouns are he, she and I or him, her and me. Him and I went to the store is ignorant. So many people have incorrectly used pronouns that they think it is correct. If you don't know how to use a pronoun, please don't use them.
Gloria Davis
Port Charlotte
