Most people pay little attention to what happens at Punta Gorda Airport, except to check if their flight is on time. Consequently, they will believe most anything.
This last election, the challenger made some impossible promises and 18,586 people believed him. He had no experience with aviation or managing airports, but 46% voted for him. PGD, our Punta Gorda airport, is a major economic generator for our county, and it’s improving constantly. The challenger wanted to add more airlines. Seven years ago, PGD developed a General Aviation building plan for the north end of the airport, to move all small planes there to make room for additional commercial airlines.
The challenger claimed it was a waste of PGD money. What he neglected to say is that most of the monies came from federal grants.
He was also going to have the FAA redirect the flights to eliminate jet noise. Jimmy Parrish, PGD manager, works frequently with the FAA to find the best flight patterns, and uses avigation easements when developers plan residential homes directly underneath the flight paths.
He claims he ran to improve relations with the city. He should have run for City Council.
About three years ago Michael Grant attempted to privatize PGD. There was a major effort to educate people about the potential pitfalls.
Our voters should become more knowledgeable. Kaley Miller, PGD public relations, needs to publish on-going activities. And, our Daily Sun should also get more involved and print good information articles not just controversies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.