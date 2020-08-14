Editor:
For many years, my Uncle George Weightman taught at the American University in Beirut, Lebanon! The city had a vivid past with the Romans, colonialist like the French, and an economy based on trade and its banking industry!
My uncle came to Lebanon after 40 years as a professor from the Philippines where a book was published on his teaching and knowledge of governmental leaders! He left for the American University where he spoke and wrote Arabic and the language of Iran!
The beauty of the country began to change with trouble heating up with battles with Israel and Christian Lebanese allies against Arabic incursions, and much of the economy, including tourism then vanished!
The recent devastation is maddening and the question that remains is who stored this dangerous material so close to the inter workings of a once great city in a nation now again seeing the worst devastation? Hopefully, the Russian, Turkish and Iranian killings will abate in Lebanon!, but not likely there or Syria!
As for my uncle, he left for the American University in Cairo where he became a victim!
The people of Beirut and Lebanon need help! Food assistance is now required along with housing! The devastation goes for miles! A WSJ reporter graphically describes what happened in a recent piece!
Bill Weightman
North Port
