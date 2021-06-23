Editor:
My wife and I typically go on a cruise annually. We are vaccinated but will not be signing onto any cruise that does not require, with few exceptions, passengers and crew to be vaccinated against Covid-19.
While vaccinated there are still risks of contracting Covid, albeit in a more minor form. More importantly, even though we would be mostly protected, non-vaccinated passengers would not be and their infections could lead to ship quarantines or unanticipated port calls for seriously ill patients. In case you haven't been following Covid statistics, nearly all Covid hospitalizations and serious illness occurs among the unvaccinated.
Mike McCarter
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.