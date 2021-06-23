Editor:

My wife and I typically go on a cruise annually. We are vaccinated but will not be signing onto any cruise that does not require, with few exceptions, passengers and crew to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

While vaccinated there are still risks of contracting Covid, albeit in a more minor form. More importantly, even though we would be mostly protected, non-vaccinated passengers would not be and their infections could lead to ship quarantines or unanticipated port calls for seriously ill patients. In case you haven't been following Covid statistics, nearly all Covid hospitalizations and serious illness occurs among the unvaccinated.

Mike McCarter

Englewood

