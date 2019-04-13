Editor:

My brother and his wife winter in Punta Gorda. I got a copy of your paper and read about the people helping Howard Brewer. It's sad so many are left behind.

I live in Marquette, Michigan, way up north on the shores of beautiful Lake Superior. Our city is not really big, but many people are having a difficult time making ends meet. Also a lot of homeless. We are getting to having many people with lots and others not much.

Being older, I can remember people helped each other more than they do now. It's nice to read a story of Howard being helped. Good news. I was in the U.S. Air Force in Miami, 1957-1959. No snowbirds or people retiring to other places. Also not many people in Florida back then.

Time will tell if people can retire and live the good life. I lost my job and no pay for two years. Lucky my wife was working. If you lose your income you are homeless, no matter who you are. For me, I thank the Lord for having a place to live, some food, and can pay my bills. And now I help those in need when I can.

Thanks be to the Lord that I do, that time will tell how things turn out. For now it seems more that many are not having the American dream of the so-called good life.

William Maki

Marquette, Michigan

