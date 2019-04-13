Editor:
My brother and his wife winter in Punta Gorda. I got a copy of your paper and read about the people helping Howard Brewer. It's sad so many are left behind.
I live in Marquette, Michigan, way up north on the shores of beautiful Lake Superior. Our city is not really big, but many people are having a difficult time making ends meet. Also a lot of homeless. We are getting to having many people with lots and others not much.
Being older, I can remember people helped each other more than they do now. It's nice to read a story of Howard being helped. Good news. I was in the U.S. Air Force in Miami, 1957-1959. No snowbirds or people retiring to other places. Also not many people in Florida back then.
Time will tell if people can retire and live the good life. I lost my job and no pay for two years. Lucky my wife was working. If you lose your income you are homeless, no matter who you are. For me, I thank the Lord for having a place to live, some food, and can pay my bills. And now I help those in need when I can.
Thanks be to the Lord that I do, that time will tell how things turn out. For now it seems more that many are not having the American dream of the so-called good life.
William Maki
Marquette, Michigan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.