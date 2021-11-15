Something to consider while people lose their jobs over a certain mandat
You find a loved one unresponsive and you call 911, your house is on fire, child is stuck inside, you have a family member that is about to die, and travel is prohibitive due to lack of DOT, you have a home intruder trying to break into your house or your loved one gets in a car accident and is rushed to the hospital. Will it cross your mind to stop and ask the amazing individuals who provide these services if they are vaccinated or not? Would you be willing to lose the life of a loved one? When the EMT, fireman, police officer or medical professional comes to your or your family members rescue, are you going to care in that moment whether they’re jabbed, their politics or religion?
I think everyone gets the point. We live in the United States of America. The land of the free. Home of the brave. We have lived among people that make decisions that don’t align with our own. This is about a generation that believes everyone should agree on everything, and everyone should see eye to eye. That is never going to happen, and you can’t force people into it.
I am not pro-vaccine or anti-vaccine. I am 100% for people making decisions that are best for them and their families health. I have zero judgment either way.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.