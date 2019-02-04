Editor:
Where is the wall between us and Canada? It doesn't exist, because we are a law-abiding society and recognize their sovereignty. We respect their border and vice versa.
Then why should we allow homeless aliens to enter our country illegally and demand our benefits?
It is ridiculous to me that this is happening. A person with even a portion of a brain should realize how insane this is. The people who support this crime and offer sanctuary should be charged with treason.
They should stay in their birth country and work to improve their lot. If they truly do want to become citizens here, come in the front door after legalities as a friend -- not as a thief in the night.
Dolores Van Slambrouck
Englewood
