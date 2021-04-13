Editor:

Our neighbor had a garage sale last week off of Peace River Road and I sold several of my paintings, art work, rock crafts, etc. All of the money I made was donated to Holly's Hope (helping all first responders with problems) of North Port.

Even people who did not buy anything from me donated to this wonderful cause. A dollar, $2, $5, etc. I just want to thank every one who gave from the bottom of my heart and so does the Holly's Hope group. There are still a lot of good people out there who care. Thank you.

Esther File Bentley

Arcadia

