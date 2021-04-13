Editor:
Our neighbor had a garage sale last week off of Peace River Road and I sold several of my paintings, art work, rock crafts, etc. All of the money I made was donated to Holly's Hope (helping all first responders with problems) of North Port.
Even people who did not buy anything from me donated to this wonderful cause. A dollar, $2, $5, etc. I just want to thank every one who gave from the bottom of my heart and so does the Holly's Hope group. There are still a lot of good people out there who care. Thank you.
Esther File Bentley
Arcadia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.