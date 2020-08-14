Editor:
It is sick and evil what is happening in the world today.
Many are giving up their time and their earnings to help others. You are appreciated very much, thank you!
Others are taking advantage going to food banks on regular basis while on Social Security, receiving goverment aid, while members of the same household are working full time jobs. At times Ubber Eats delivers food twice a day to this home.
It's upsetting and dishonest. Knowing there are people genuinely struggling to feed their family for the first time, or like our veterans and homeless who are in need, not only now but always. Then there are people that go to these food banks because it is there and they can.
Shame on you. You will be judged in the end.
Masks? Why, such a debate? Please wear it. It could save you or your loved one's life.
Pat Baldwin
Port Charlotte
