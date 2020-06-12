Editor:

For several days now, there were many who dreaded the George Floyd/BLM protest that took place on Friday night. On Nextdoor, there were hysterical outcries that Antifa would vandalize our Vietnam Memorial; that “Lefties,” “Liberals,” “Democrats,” “ACLU,” and even “Unitarians” would run wild through our streets — breaking down the peace and civility of our community.

This protest — organized by teenage activists and leaders of the NAACP — was designed to highlight the plague of brutality and murder that has been visited on all minority communities, by a small subset of rogue policemen, for decades. The march was well-organized and completely peaceful. With it all, however, one contributor to Nextdoor decried the march’s sole intention was to “marginalize white people!” Come on! (But, you know, now that I think about it — he’s right! It’s purpose was to marginalize white people — white people like him!)

Ted Goodwin

Punta Gorda

