Editor:
I get a little nauseous when I read some of the letters to the editor. People say the media is the enemy, the Russian/Trump investigation is a hoax, the quid pro quo with Ukraine is a hoax and the Pandemic is a hoax. Are you serious? Or are you just listening to a man that lies so much you can't tell the truth from his lies?
Do you really believe Trump is putting America first or his needs and the needs of his special friends? This man ruined lives of other little people all his life climbing to the top over the bodies of those he cheated for years. He ran with thieves. He made deals with Putin to build a Hotel Trump. He worked with Xi Jim Ping with trademarks for him and his daughter's manufactured goods. He wooed North Korean Kim Jong Un thinking he was smarter than the Koreans. Wrong!
And he had seven people who worked with him go to jail by being dishonest in testimonies with the FBI to protect Trump's illegal actions because now he can pardon them before he leaves office. He lies so much people are used to it. They believe every word he says even if it sounds strange.
This man has done too many negatives to this country that outweigh the positives. It's time to let someone else give it a try. Let’s see what happens. You might be pleasantly surprised.
Katharine Castronova
Port Charlotte
