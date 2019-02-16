Editor:
I have worked in horticulture for decades, from garden centers, to golf courses, to botanical gardens, and have used Roundup on a regular basis for years. Never have I gotten sick or ever a co-worker gotten sick, nor a resident on the golf course.
Also, the doctor who writes for your paper, Dr. Roach, had a column last year that addressed the issue. He said, as I recall, that there was no cancer, birth defects, anything, from using Roundup.
So in closing, my two favorite chemicals on the planet are bleach and Roundup. One kills germs, one kills weeds. Perfect combo.
Jane Spaid
North Port
