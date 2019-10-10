Editor:
I read here on Oct 3 a letter writer's explanation of the works of tariff. His conclusion doesn’t require (in his words) “a brain surgeon.” However, an “intelligent person” might possibly come to an alternative finding.
Re: Trump, one might read phone call transcripts and/or Ukraine-U.S. treaties such as one signed by Democratic President Bill Clinton, and yes, what does the Presidential Oath of Office require?
This “Trumpette” is generally considered an intelligent person, while seeing the light, believes that this country has a right and an obligation to protect its legal citizens; by extension their homeland borders by whatever means necessary against any and all intruders. Perhaps if our elected Congress would have done their due diligence cooperating with our elected President early on, Mexico would have paid in part or in full for a border wall. Who knows, it may still be in the cards.
For those intelligent readers like the previously mentioned letter writer and myself who believe in the sanctity of our country and would like more info about "the wall" . . . www.WeBuildTheWall.us
Bruce Moore
Rotonda West
