About the snowbirds, or any other visitors, coming to Florida and getting vaccines. Why didn't they wait to get them at home before coming here? Why should residents (our home state) have to bow behind visitors and have our already limited supply used by them? I would be too embarrassed to pull this.
Judie Barth
North Port
