Historians and epidemiologists will forever debate the factors contributing to the American death toll from COVID-19. Some may say that Trump's maskless lemmings caused thousands of deaths. Others may argue that Americans' aversion to personal sacrifice fueled the Pandemic death toll.
The suggestion that the government could not have controlled the virus is belied by China's current success in reducing transmission. The inquiry into what has led to so many deaths is not and will not be an academic exercise — there will always be another deadly virus just around the corner.
Taking personal responsibility in an impersonal world remains the only known mechanism to combat this pandemic and to confront the next deadly virus.
Doug Shadle. M.D.
Punta Gorda
